The adorable German shepherd welcomes her golden retriever best pal in a charming way.

We’ve all been guilty of being a touch overexcited when we finally got to meet our pals after such a long period of social isolation.

However, one German shepherd’s reaction to meeting an old friend at the dog park has warmed the hearts of millions of TikTok fans.

When a German shepherd and a golden retriever, who have been buddies since they were puppies, see one other on a stroll, they greet each other in a humorous way.

Cleo the German Shepherd crouches down as soon as she spots her friend, in an attempt to hide herself from view, and begins stalking her longstanding friend in a feline fashion.

Cleo appears to mislead the Golden Retriever by cautiously creeping forward and dropping back into a squat at regular intervals, much to their owner’s enjoyment.

The video, which was created by TikTok user @notoriouscleo, has had over 14 million views and nearly three million likes.

Cleo’s furry friend eventually notices her after she’s sneaked as close as she can, and the two race towards each other in delight.

The strange welcome surprised viewers, with one user saying, “I love when dogs turn invisible to other dogs when they crouch down.”

“That German Shepherd is pursuing him like a cat, omg how cute,” commented another ecstatic reader.

“I believe that is a cat dressed as a German Shepherd,” a third said.