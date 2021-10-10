The adolescent who carried out the stabbings in the city center claimed it was “normal” for teenagers to carry weapons.

A 14-year-old kid claimed it was “normal” for teenagers his age to carry weapons after stabbing two lads in horrifying scenes near the Albert Dock.

Blades would be taken out “in case friction ensued,” stated the adolescent, who knifed his victims in the buttocks.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, made impassioned words about the dangers of knife crime in response to his attack, telling him: “Knives are lethal. Knives injure people. Knives cause harm. Knives are a family’s worst enemy.” After being captured with a 176kg caffeine haul, an EncroChat dealer was arrested. The remarks came after the boy admitted to two counts of injuring and a single claim of having a weapon in a public place and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The allegations stemmed from a brawl on Salthouse Quay on July 23 in the afternoon.

The event was filmed on CCTV and widely posted on social media after the victims’ friendship group refused to allow the defendant’s pals to play with their football.

The topless defendant searched his bag while one of his accomplices squared up to and hit one of the victims.

During the chaos that ensued, the defendant, who, like the 15-year-old victims, cannot be recognized for legal reasons, pushed a knife into both boys.

Before the brawl, the child said that a friend handed him the knife, which he then put in his bag.

“He felt that owning guns was common within his peer group,” prosecutor Jamie Baxter said of the child.

He assumed this was the case “in case friction occurred,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

At Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, both patients got stitches for wounds to their buttocks.

“It is pretty lucky that each wound, both in connection to Victims A and B, fortunately missed important nerves,” Judge Aubrey said, referring to the severity of the injuries.

The defendant struggled to show “any depth of empathy” for his attack, according to the judge, and was under the mistaken assumption that stab wounds to the buttocks could not be life threatening.

The boy’s decision to take the knife, which he claimed was given to him by a friend, store it, and then use it – is also noteworthy. “The summary has come to an end.”