The administration of Joe Biden has started a campaign to overturn Texas’ abortion law.

As a legal challenge to Senate Bill 8 (S.B.8) begins on Friday, a federal judge will consider whether to keep Texas’ new abortion ban, which is the most restrictive in the country.

The Department of Justice’s appeal to the statute that has barred most abortions in Texas since September 1 will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

The Biden administration’s lawsuit tries to overturn the statute, which prohibits abortions from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected, thus forbidding the procedure for women who have been pregnant for more than six weeks.

The Biden administration promised to act, and the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Texas on September 9 in an attempt to stop the law’s implementation. Federal and state attorneys will offer arguments during the hearing, which begins on Friday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

It’s the most recent in a long series of legal challenges to the statute. The Supreme Court of the United States decided last month to keep it in effect.

While the Justice Department is hoping for a quick decision from the court, it is unclear how long Pitman, a former President Barack Obama appointee, will take.

According to the Associated Press, it’s also unclear whether the state’s two dozen abortion facilities will be able to restart operations quickly.

According to the Associated Press, if the abortion ban is upheld, Texas officials will appeal to the United States Circuit Court of Appeals, which has already upheld the restrictions.

In a 5-4 decision that permitted Texas’ statute to remain in place, the United States Supreme Court did not pronounce on its constitutionality.

S.B. 8 gets around this by entrusting enforcement to private individuals rather than prosecutors. Anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion, such as healthcare workers, drivers, or those who pay for the procedure, might face fines of up to $10,000.

According to the Associated Press, the Texas law has resulted in “almost full cessation of abortion care,” as Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas abortion practitioner, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday.

Experts on the Law are Split

Meanwhile, legal experts disagree on whether the Justice Department action, even if Pitman decides in favor of the plaintiffs, will result in a permanent repeal of the abortion prohibition. This is a condensed version of the information.