The Adelphi’s plans for 24-hour drinking have prompted requests for a makeover.

After plans were presented to offer alcohol to guests 24 hours a day, many are pushing for The Adelphi hotel to be redesigned.

The famed Ranelagh Street hotel has applied to Liverpool City Council for a change in its alcohol license.

The hotel’s owner, Britannia Hotels, has sought to “amend the plans of the premises, eliminate all annex 2 conditions and replace them with new conditions, and make alcohol available to residents and bona fide guests 24 hours a day,” according to a brief explanation on the council’s website.

The Adelphi Hotel intends to provide alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Adelphi’s bar would be able to offer alcohol for a longer period of time as a result of the shift.

Its current license only allows it to do so from noon to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

Following the plans, ECHO readers demanded that the hotel be modernized before any further changes are made.

“It’s such a shame because it’s a wonderful building, and to see it being run into the ground is awful,” Mike Scrase remarked.

“Who in their right mind would go in there for a bevvy?” remarked Bobby Spinks.

Others were concerned about the city’s impact if alcohol was available 24 hours a day.

“That kip needs a revamp,” Marie Buckley observed. The property is in desperate need of a new owner or investment to restore it to its former splendor. It’s a shame it’s so dilapidated and run-down.”

“Need something to do, I think, because it’s not a place I’d like to sleep,” Jonathan Poulter remarked.