The Adelphi Hotel’s plans for 24-hour alcohol sales have been authorized.

The Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool has been granted authority to offer alcohol to its guests 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In August, the hotel’s owners applied to the city council for permission to serve alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The council was asked to “amend the premises’ plans, eliminate all annex 2 conditions and replace them with new conditions, and make alcohol available to residents and bona fide guests 24 hours a day,” according to the recommendations.

The application has now been granted, according to an update to the council’s licensing registry.

Only “bona fide” guests will be permitted to purchase alcohol as a result of the change, which brings the Adelphi in line with many other hotels in the city center. The new license prohibits the selling of alcohol to the general public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It extends the time that alcohol can be offered at the hotel significantly.

Previously, the Adelphi could sell alcohol to customers from noon to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until midnight on Sunday.

The Adelphi, which was built in 1914 and was formerly associated with considerable luxury, has been the subject of numerous complaints in recent years.

It includes 402 rooms, as well as a bar, restaurant, several public spaces, and a number of conference suites, and is owned and managed by Britannia Hotels, which also owns and manages a number of other hotels across the country as well as Pontins Holiday Parks.