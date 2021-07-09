The Adelphi Hotel intends to provide alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool has requested for authorization to offer alcohol to its customers 24 hours a day.

The famed Ranelagh Street hotel has applied to Liverpool City Council for a change in its alcohol license.

The hotel’s owner, Britannia Hotels, has sought to “amend the plans of the premises, eliminate all annex 2 conditions and replace them with new conditions, and make alcohol available to residents and bona fide guests 24 hours a day,” according to a brief explanation on the council’s website.

READ MORE: A man is on the run after being imprisoned for violating a restraining order.

The Adelphi’s bar would be able to offer alcohol for a longer period of time as a result of the shift.

Its current license only allows it to do so from noon to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

The Adelphi, which was built in 1914 and was formerly associated with considerable luxury, has been the subject of numerous complaints in recent years.

It includes 402 rooms, as well as a bar, restaurant, several public spaces, and a number of conference suites, and is owned and managed by Britannia Hotels, which also owns and manages a number of other hotels across the country as well as Pontins Holiday Parks.

The hotel’s application might be handled by licensing authorities or, if necessary, forwarded to the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee for further review.

On the council’s website, you can provide comments on any license application you’ve submitted.