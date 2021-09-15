The addition of a cafe and an ice cream parlor to the miniature train has been permitted.

The Southport Pleasureland Miniature Railway on Marine Parade in Southport will have a new Victorian-style station and a fish and chip café as part of the proposals.

A 14-sided ice cream parlor is also included in the plans.

Sefton Council has approved the plans, which would result in the creation of ten new employment.

Pleasureland purchased the railway in 2016, and it is one of several projects the amusement park has proposed to the municipality, including a new rollercoaster and the recently approved observation wheel near Marine Lake.

Norman Wallis, the proprietor of Pleasureland, spearheaded the project, with RAL Architects handling the design.

“The character and style of the proposed structures take their reference from the pier and the existing café building on the pier near to the application site,” RAL Architects wrote in their proposal.

“As seen, the scale of the structure closest to the pier is similar in height to it and does not detract from the pier’s distinct visual presence, despite the fact that it is only around 2% of the pier’s length.

“We do not believe that the development affects the listed structure’s setting, but rather that it complements the Conservation Area while creating jobs and improving the leisure offer on Southport Seafront.”

From 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., the café and ice cream parlor will be open.

“The proposed is to create a new terminal station with a (Fish & Chip) Café and an Ice Cream Parlour with related landscaping in Victorian style deriving its reference from the neighboring Pier,” according to RAL Architects.

“The train station will be at the end of the railway tracks, with the two shops to the site’s north west. The café is located on Southport Pier, facing Marine Parade.

“The Ice Cream Parlour is shaped as a fourteen-sided polygon with straight sides to the southern corner, respecting the surroundings and taking its form from the flow of people. Everyone has a display window.” “The summary comes to an end.”