The ad for John Lewis has been removed because it ‘may lead customers to be confused.’

John Lewis is well-known for his commercial genius, particularly during the Christmas season.

However, their most recent advertisement for home insurance has been taken from our screens due to accusations that it is “possibly deceptive” to customers.

The “let it happen” commercial, which featured a small kid in a dress and his mother’s heels dancing excitedly to Stevie Nicks’ classic Edge of Seventeen, was dubbed “woke” and “sexist” by some buyers.

As the youngster danced around aimlessly, he smashed ornaments, knocked stuff off the walls, and smeared paint all over the place, all while his sister and mother looked on.

People have complained that the advertisement makes it appear as if intentional damage will still be covered by home insurance, while this is not the case.

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned the commercial, and John Lewis has issued a statement on their Twitter account explaining why.

They stated: “You may have noticed our ‘Let Life Happen’ advertisement for our new home contents insurance, which ran from October 11 to October 27, 2021.

“The Financial Conduct Authority deems the content of this advertisement to be potentially misleading and may cause clients to be confused about John Lewis’ new home contents insurance option, thus it has been removed.

“We never intended for this to happen.”

They also stated: “The ‘Let Life Happen’ John Lewis home insurance commercial was devised to convey a happy scene of a young actor getting carried away with his performance, completely unaware to the unintended repercussions of his actions.

“We’d like to emphasize that accidental damage protection is an add-on to John Lewis’s new home contents insurance package, and it only covers unintentional (not deliberate) damage,” says the company.

“We have chosen to call every client who acquired our new home contents insurance between the 11th and 31st of October to confirm they understood these points and are satisfied with their purchase,” they stated.

Customers took to social media after learning of the ban to express their thoughts on the situation.

“Well done, John Lewis,” Ruth said. “Summary concludes.””