The actress from Merseyside is ‘proud’ to be acting in the ITV drama Anne.

A young Merseyside actress says she is “proud” to have been a part of ITV’s new four-part drama on the Hillsborough disaster.

The series follows “Iron Lady” Anne Williams and her struggle for justice in the aftermath of the FA Cup semi-final disaster, which resulted in the deaths of 97 innocent men, women, and children.

Ms Williams, a Formby mother, died in 2013 at the age of 62, after a 20-year search for the truth about what happened to her 15-year-old son Kevin and the other Hillsborough victims.

Maxine Peake described playing Anne in the ITV Hillsborough drama as a “great burden.”

Sara Williams, Anne’s daughter, will be played by Lily Shepherd, a local actress from Formby.

Lily, 29, told The Washington Newsday that she believed it was really vital for her to be a part of the program.

“I knew it was a pretty significant story, therefore it needed to be conveyed really properly,” she said, adding that she was proud to be a part of it.

“When I lived in London, many people had no idea what the Hillsborough disaster was. So I wanted to be a part of conveying the story of what [the victims and their families]went through, and what a lot of people don’t know.” She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I knew it was incredibly essential.” I wanted to be a part of it both professionally and personally. “As soon as I found out what it was about, I knew I had to be a part of it.” Lily did extensive study for her part in the ITV drama, attempting to understand everything she could about the accident and the Williams family.

“I’ve seen every Hillsborough documentary I could find and read Anne Williams’ book ‘When You Walk Through the Storm,'” she stated.

“I also read Kevin Sampson’s ‘Hillsborough Voices,’ which was a collection of survivors’ and families’ accounts.”

Kevin also collaborated on the script with Sara Williams, who was nine years old at the time of her brother’s death.

“I think that was very,” Lily said.

“The summary comes to an end.”