The actions of Rahm Emanuel following the 2014 shooting of a black teen hang over his ambassadorship hearing.

When Rahm Emanuel was mayor of Chicago seven years ago, he was involved in a fatal police shooting of a Black adolescent, which may have harmed his chances of becoming President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan.

In 2014, 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times as he ran away from police, and Emanuel’s administration refused to release the police dash cam video for more than a year. When the film was finally released after a state court ordered it, the city saw weeks of protests, the majority of which were nonviolent.

Several lawmakers and House members feel Emanuel’s actions in the aftermath of the shooting contradict the Biden administration’s aim of “comprehensive and significant police reform,” and that he should be disqualified from consideration for an ambassadorship.

On Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of McDonald’s murder, Emanuel will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing.

In response to criticism of Biden’s envoy, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki claimed Biden’s “commitment to police reform speaks for itself.”

Biden’s decisions on ambassador appointment, according to Psaki, are influenced by a number of criteria.

“At the same time, he selects and nominates a spectrum of ambassadors to serve the United States overseas based on their qualifications, whether they come from business, public service, or other backgrounds that would qualify them for these posts,” Psaki explained.

If confirmed, Emanuel will serve as Biden’s top ambassador to Japan at a time when the two countries are striving to enhance ties as their common opponent, China, strengthens its position as a Pacific economic and national security competitor.

Despite harsh criticism from numerous of the president’s allies in the party’s liberal wing of the House, whose members do not vote on confirmations, the White House is sure that Emanuel will be confirmed by the Senate.

So far, no Senate Democrats have declared openly that they will vote against Emanuel. Several Senate Republicans, including some who served with him in the House between 2003 and 2009, are expected to back him, according to the White House.

