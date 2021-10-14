The actions of Katie Couric during her Ruth Bader Ginsburg interview have been dubbed “indefensible.”

Katie Couric, the former host of the Today show, has come under fire after revealing that she edited out a portion of an interview with the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Couric reveals in her new biography, Going There, that she took out part of Ginsburg’s statements about kneeling for the national anthem during a 2016 interview.

In statements that were not included in the published piece by Yahoo! News, Ginsburg said anthem protestors exhibited “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a good life.”

On Wednesday, some Twitter users chastised Couric for leaving Ginsburg’s comments out of the broadcast.

“Completely reprehensible for Katie Couric to hide this from the public to protect a *sitting Supreme Court Justice*,” Natalie Shure, a New Republic columnist, tweeted.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) also told his side of the tale.

“RBG is deemed ‘unworthy’ by Katie Couric because she isn’t awake enough. Irrational, “Senator Sanders sent out a tweet.

Cruz was responding to Couric’s portrayal of Ginsburg’s remarks on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Taking the knee had been called “stupid and insulting” by the late justice, and Couric thought the comments were “unworthy of a warrior for equality.” Those remarks, however, were included in the final version of the piece.

"This is toxic on a lot of levels," Maggie Haberman, The New York Times' Washington correspondent, tweeted after sharing The Daily Mail's post on Couric's book, which first reported the altering of Ginsburg's statements. Brit Hume, a senior political analyst for Fox News, wrote: "Protecting those you like is one of the temptations of journalism. Couric was advised not to do so by ABC News' former president, who was also a news anchor. It was excellent counsel." Former ABC executive David Westin persuaded Couric not to edit out Ginsburg's words, according to her memoir. In the book, Couric claims that she "wanted to protect" Ginsburg and that racial justice was a "blind spot" for her. Couric's claim that Ginsburg was "elderly and presumably didn't completely understand the subject" was questioned by lawyer and legal commentator David Lat.