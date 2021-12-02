The actions of Ethan Crumbley’s parents in regards to gun access went beyond negligence, according to the prosecutor.

A prosecutor stated that the acts of the boy’s parents went “way beyond negligence” when a 15-year-old allegedly used his father’s semi-automatic rifle to kill four pupils and hurt seven others at a Michigan high school, according to the Associated Press. According to authorities, Ethan Crumbley’s father had only recently purchased the pistol, and Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the gun “seems to have been just readily available” to the boy.

McDonald is considering criminal charges against Crumbley’s parents, despite the fact that Crumbley has already been charged with over a dozen felonies.

“We are clearly prosecuting the shooter to the utmost extent possible,” the prosecutor said, adding that “there are other individuals who should be held guilty.”

According to the Associated Press, Crumbley faces accusations of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism in connection with the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School. McDonald told WJR-AM that his parents were “the only persons in a position to know” that he had access to a firearm to commit these acts.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Wednesday that school authorities met with the parents just hours before the shooting to express their concerns about their son’s behavior.

Bouchard said on CNN’s “New Day” with Brianna Keilar that a teacher “saw some behavior that they believed was concerning, and they brought the child down to an office, had a discussion with school administrators, called in the parents, and finally it was determined that he could go back into class.”

On Monday, a different teacher in another classroom “saw and heard something that she felt was unsettling” from Crumbley, according to the sheriff.

“They had a counseling session with school officials about it, and the parents were contacted,” Bouchard added.

The Associated Press left a message for Jennifer and James Crumbley, but they did not respond.

Crumbley remained at school on Tuesday, authorities say, and subsequently emerged from a bathroom with a gun, firing at children in the hallway.

“Right now, I’m not in a position to blame anyone who worked at that school.” “They were in a state of dread,” McDonald added.

When asked if she thought different judgments should have been made about keeping the teen in school, she answered, “Should there have been different decisions made?” “It’s likely they’ll come to that.” This is a condensed version of the information.