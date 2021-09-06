The act ‘overwhelmed’ the family of a young father whose ashes were fired over the throng at Creamfields.

The family of a single father whose ashes were dramatically shot out of a confetti cannon by Creamfields headliner Tiesto expressed their “overwhelmed” feelings.

Stuart Mitchell, 30, committed suicide in July, only days before the Daresbury Bank Holiday weekend event for which he had purchased tickets.

After learning about Stuart’s tragic story from his father, cousins Ryan and Liam Millen from Halewood purchased his re-advertised tickets online and promised to scatter his ashes around the Halton site after receiving an unexpected envelope from Stuart’s father with instructions about his final remains.

The men constructed a banner with the father-of-portrait one’s with his three-year-old son Oliver and the words “This last dance is for you friend.”

Ryan managed to get the banner on the main stage after dragging it around the event all weekend before organisers recommended Tiesto fire out Stuart’s ashes from a confetti cannon during his headlining finale.

“We’ve seen all the photographs and film from Creamfields and we’re incredibly overwhelmed,” Stuart Mitchell’s sister Laura Mitchell told The Washington Newsday today.

“My mother is ecstatic because she believes his legacy will live on and that he was adored even by strangers.

“It’s also assisting me in my sorrow.

“It’s bittersweet since Stuart has passed away, but what transpired at Creamfields was incredible in honoring his life while also raising awareness for people who are suffering from mental illness.”

Stuart, who lived in Norwich and was a big gamer, loved going to the Liverpool-themed festival.

The Millen cousins were granted access to the main stage to show their banner in memory of the father-of-one, but they had no idea his ashes would be shot into the audience in a cannon by world-famous DJ Tiesto during his closing set.

The Millens later learned that Tiesto’s Adagio For Strings was performed at his burial, and they have become close friends with the Mitchell family since learning of their achievements.

“My brother was really amusing, with a great sense of humour, really quirky,” Laura, from Chester, added.

“He was so giving, he would donate his last 10p to someone in need.

“He helped out all of his pals and donated to homeless charities.”

