The ACLU demands action after a 10-year-old black girl with ADHD was arrested at school for drawing a “offensive” picture.

After drawing a “offensive” picture of her alleged bully, a 10-year-old Black girl with ADHD was detained at her primary school in Hawaii.

According to a letter released Tuesday, the Hawaii ACLU accused the Department of Education (DOE) and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) of discrimination and sought changes in their policy in light of the occurrence in 2020.

On January 10, 2020, a 10-year-old girl named N.B was held and questioned at Honowai Elementary School in Waipahu without the presence of her parents. A parent was displeased with her drawing and deemed it “offensive,” so the police were summoned to the school.

According to the ACLU, the youngster was then handcuffed with excessive force and transferred to the police station without probable cause.

Tamara Taylor, the child’s mother, was summoned to the school, where she was informed that the school was considering calling the cops. When Taylor arrived at the school, she was told that the police were in the process of talking with the other parent involved. Taylor, on the other hand, was denied access to her child and was detained at school, according to the ACLU.

The ACLU pointed out that the school was aware of the child’s documented handicap. They accused them of prejudice for contacting the cops in a routine school disagreement involving a disabled student. The incident, according to the ACLU, infringed on the child’s constitutional rights and failed to accommodate her federally protected impairment.

“Taylor and N.B. are both Black, and the egregious and callous conduct by school employees and HPD officers that day show that they were picked out and discriminated against on the basis of their race,” according to the letter.

After nearly four hours in custody, the youngster was reportedly released to her mother at the Pearl City Police Station, hungry and fatigued.

“After N.B.’s arrest, she had to change schools before the conclusion of the school year and finally moved out of state without her mother, who remained in Hawaii for a new position with the US Department of Defense. “The acts of HPD officers and DOE officials have left both N.B. and Ms. Taylor traumatized to this day,” the letter stated.

"This is the story of a 10-year-old Black girl who was detained despite the fact that there was no reason to suspect she was aggressive." She didn't bring any weapons to school, and she didn't make any specific threats to anyone," according to the report.