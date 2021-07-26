The accused was imprisoned after a man was stabbed between the eyes so hard that the blade reached his brain.

This week, a lady in the United Kingdom was sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing a man in the eyes with such force that the knife punctured his brain.

The victim suffered a bleed on the brain and had to have one of his eyes removed as a result of the brutal assault.

Brittany Stone, 28, stabbed the victim, who has not been identified, at her Chilwell, Nottingham, apartment in July 2020. An altercation came out between the two in the early hours of the morning when they were drinking together at the flat, and Stone allegedly followed him outside and savagely stabbed him, according to the Nottingham Post.

Following the attack, the man was sent to hospital in a critical condition, according to Nottinghamshire Community Safety’s Facebook page at the time. “This was a one-time occurrence that resulted in a terrible injury. Detective Sergeant Dave Beach of Nottinghamshire Police Department was mentioned in the post as saying, “The victim’s injuries are considered as serious.”

According to the site, the woman was arrested at the scene and eventually pled guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent. Stone is also accused of stabbing the man in the back, according to the Nottinghamshire Post.

“Violence of this nature is unacceptable, and I want to reassure people that we are still dedicated to reducing knife crime in our communities even further. “We will continue to work relentlessly to remove deadly weapons from our streets and take strong action against anyone suspected of being involved in violent crime,” Nottinghamshire Police Detective Constable Peter Burrows told the publication.

