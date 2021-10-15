The ACC Liverpool is getting a £5 million makeover.

The cabinet of the city council is expected to discuss granting financing for a series of repairs and renovations to the center, which is located on King’s Dock and organizes a variety of events.

It most recently held a contentious arms fair, which drew large crowds outside the facility and resulted in several protestors being arrested by police.

The entire details of the repair and renovation work will be revealed later, according to the report to cabinet.

The work does, however, involve repairs to critical infrastructure such as smoke and fire alarms, escalators, lifts, electrical circuits, and air conditioning, according to the company.

The ACC’s administration had been demanding funding for repairs for some time, according to the study, and the complex is owned by Liverpool Council but operated as a separate firm.

“The capital programme comprises an amount of £5.765 million set aside for necessary equipment replacement, operating system improvements, and capital works for ACC,” according to the report (subject to a further report with details of the works to be undertaken being brought forward to Cabinet for approval).

“ACCL has written to the Council on several occasions to convey their dissatisfaction with the facility’s state and the negative impact it is having on operations and event delivery.”

The work will be carried out over a three-year period, according to the proposals.

The suggestions will be discussed by the council’s cabinet on Friday.