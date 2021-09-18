The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Crystal Palace has been explained.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes for Crystal Palace’s visit, with Trent Alexander-Arnold missing out completely.

The right-back has been absent due to illness, but he is set to return for next week’s trip to Brentford.

Klopp added, “It was one [team change]we weren’t expecting.”

“Trent wasn’t feeling well this morning, so we had to send him home. But, to be clear, it isn’t Covid.”

On the left side of the defence, James Milner takes his spot, with Kostas Tsimikas picked in lieu of Andy Robertson. Joel Matip has taken a break.

Ibrahima Konate, who has yet to play a minute since joining Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig in July, makes his debut alongside Virgil van Dijk, who missed Wednesday’s 3-2 win over AC Milan due to injury.

That distinguishes it from the back four that defeated the Rossoneri in the Champions League.

For the second time, captain Jordan Henderson is picked alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield, as the latter celebrates his one year as a Liverpool player.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah return to the starting lineup up front as the Senegal international approaches 100 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota. Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips. Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.