The absence of AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali from training has been explained ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool.

Sandro Tonali, an AC Milan midfielder, did not participate in today’s training session but is anticipated to be eligible for selection against Liverpool tomorrow night.

Tonali was spotted watching from afar as the rest of the squad was put through their paces when the Serie A side aired a live training session from their camp this morning.

The reason for this, it has now been revealed, was owing to the 21-year-old feeling ill during the night.

Tonali has appeared in all three of Milan’s league games thus far this season, assisting the squad in claiming all three points.

Both Liverpool and the Italian giants have had unblemished starts to the season, and the Champions League showdown between the two sides tomorrow promises to be a fantastic encounter.

This is Milan’s first appearance in Europe’s top tournament since the 2013/14 season, after a string of disappointing results in the league.

Both of the previous games between the teams were won by Liverpool by two goals, albeit both of these victories came in the pre-season International Champions Cup.

The most recent competitive match between Liverpool and Milan was the 2007 Champions League final, in which the Italian team exacted revenge on the Reds for their 2005 Istanbul comeback.