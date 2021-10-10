The ‘abandonment’ of Liverpool’s HS2 connection has been slammed by the Metro Mayor.

The Government’s plans for a scaled-down Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, according to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, are “cheap and ugly.”

He was responding to accusations in The Independent newspaper that ambitious plans to modernize the region’s railway infrastructure were being shelved due to financial constraints.

According to one insider, the announcement, which is expected later this month, will be “terrible news” for Liverpool and other northern cities.

What went wrong with Lime Street’s plans and what might happen next

Liverpool’s aspirations for a 20-mile section of high-speed rail connecting the city to High Speed 2 (HS2) and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project are likely to be dashed.

The ideas, dubbed the Integrated Rail Plan, are expected to involve a modest improvement to the existing line, resulting in lesser capacity and speeds than the fully funded option.

If the reports are true, Mr Rotheram believes they make a mockery of the government’s “leveling up” agenda.

He stated, ” “Northern Powerhouse Rail is the most visible and meaningful method for the government to demonstrate that it is serious about redressing the massive disparity in investment, opportunity, and ambition that exists between the North and the South.

“Northern leaders have been actively engaging with government for several years in what we felt to be genuine discussions about delivering the high-quality, high-speed intercity rail linkages that towns and cities all over the North sorely need to fulfill their full potential.

“If this is true, finding out that the administration has given up on leveling up through a leak to a Sunday tabloid is completely unacceptable. Those plans appear to be on hold for the time being. Not investing in the North now risks worsening the North-South split and adding to the Treasury’s long-term burden. This is in no way improving the situation.” He continued, ” “The practice of the government leaking information to the public must be stopped. I’ll be requesting an emergency meeting with the Departments of Transportation and Treasury this week to make our cause.

“We have made it clear that we will not accept a sub-optimal solution to our transportation requirements. Proposals that are cheap and rude do not benefit or pleasure anyone.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”