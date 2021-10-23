The ‘abandoned’ house that ‘disappeared overnight’ is a strange instance.

A “strange” abandoned house has “disappeared overnight” in one of Merseyside’s most affluent districts.

The magnificent Victorian Gothic property on The Serpentine South in Blundellsands, which is seen by commuters on their way to the seaside every day, has appeared to be in need of a little love of late.

According to property experts Zoopla, the mansion at 56 The Serpentine South, commonly known as Glenthorne, is valued roughly £522,851.

The house, however, is no longer there as of a few days ago.

It “disappeared overnight,” according to locals.

Antisocial behavior was also stated to be a problem in the house. The Washington Newsday obtained video that appears to show groups of youths breaking over the fence.

Fires have been reported at the property four times this year, twice in February and twice in August, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. The cause of the flames remains unknown.

Sefton Council declined proposals to demolish the great old mansion in December 2019, and now says it is examining the current demolition, which was done without permission.

However, the mansion was demolished last weekend after being plagued by antisocial behavior and a series of fires.

“It has been brought to the council’s attention that a building located within a conservation area was demolished over the weekend,” a council official told The Washington Newsday.

“No planning permission was granted for this work, and the situation is currently being investigated.”

“It would therefore be inappropriate to make any additional comments at this time.”

However, the property’s owners, Ascot Property Group, claim that the demolition was essential because the building had become “unsafe” and that a contractor “could not leave the unstable building without fear of an unsupervised collapse placing lives in danger.”

“Unfortunately, due to the damage and fires inside the structure, the property became unsafe to enter, and we have had to protect the perimeter on numerous occasions,” said Mark Jordan, senior property manager at Ascot.

“After a structural engineer determined that the property was hazardous, we not only re-secured the boundaries and.