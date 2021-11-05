The AA Restaurant Guide 2022 has recognized 14 eateries in Merseyside.

14 restaurants in Merseyside have been ranked among the best in the UK.

The AA has released The Restaurant Guide 2022, a guide to the best dining in the UK, which includes almost 1,700 restaurants that have been awarded Rosettes by the AA’s expert inspectors for culinary excellence.

14 eateries in Merseyside are on the list, including eight in Liverpool, four in Wirral, one in Prescot, and one in Southport.

Huyton’s number one quirky eatery is housed in a disused petrol station.

The Restaurant Guide 2022, now in its 28th edition, provides foodies with county-by-county breakdowns of restaurants, including a thorough description of each venue, information on recent chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices, and photographs of many of the featured locales.

Since 1956, the AA has given Rosettes to excellent restaurants and hotels, and this year 14 eateries in Merseyside have received the honor.

The judges of the AA can award up to five Rosettes to restaurants. According to the AA’s Restaurant Guide, receiving just one Rosette is a rare honor. It reads: “Approximately 10% of all restaurants in the UK are of a standard worthy of a 1 rosette or higher.

“What matters is whether a dish tastes good and whether it fulfills the menu’s promise to the diner. A restaurant’s worst meal determines how terrific it is.

“Chefs and restaurant owners frequently ask us, “What is the difference between 1 and 5 Rosettes, and how can I go to the next level?” We respond that it is determined by a chef’s ability to employ sophisticated technique while keeping maximum flavor and assuming adequate source component quality.” The 14 Merseyside restaurants mentioned in The Restaurant Guide 2022 are listed below.

Restaurant at 60 Hope Street

The Restaurant at the Art School

Brasserie Chez Mal

The London Carriage Works is a company that manufactures carriages in London.

Panoramic Mowgli 34

Restaurant Roski

Wreckfish

Hillbark’s Riviera

TruffleFraiche (Burned Truffle)

Leverhulme’s Riviera

Verite Bistrot

Pinion

The Restaurant Guide 2022 is now available to buy online and in bookstores for £16.99.