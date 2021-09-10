The 9/11 Memorial Museum no longer has a policy requiring researchers to allow review of their work prior to publication.

Previously, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s website specified “scholarly research guidelines and limitations” for accessing the museum’s collection. As a prerequisite for “consent” to publish their study, researchers were required to allow museum employees to assess their work and implement “any text changes” requested by the institution.

If a researcher didn’t follow the rules, the museum was allowed to pursue “legal remedies,” according to the Associated Press. The institution, on the other hand, claims it has never done so and is reducing the review requirements and legal threats in exchange for less stringent standards.

According to the Associated Press, museum management decided that the policy “is something we need to move on from.” The old policy has been deleted from the museum’s website, and a new one will be drafted soon.

“Our major concern” early on, Chanin added, was “the exploitation of donated objects to the museum for the purpose of misrepresentation” by persons attempting to substantiate 9/11 conspiracy theories. “We’ve gained knowledge from our mistakes.”

The limitations that archives, museums, and their donors impose on researchers vary, but experts believe the 9/11 museum’s rules appeared to be exceptionally onerous.

Stephanie Brown, a museum studies professor at Johns Hopkins University who has worked as a museum director, curator, and archivist, stated, “I’ve never seen anything quite like that.” She believes the policy will cause scholars to look for content elsewhere: “It simply feels like a lot of micromanagement.”

Indeed, at least two researchers have objected to the regulations in recent years, according to Chanin, who added that the museum agreed to the interviews regardless and began rethinking the policy after the most recent scholarly objection was received this summer.

Christina Simko, a sociology professor at Williams College, inquired about interviewing staff members for a research on terrorism-related museums in July. She stated that she was willing to submit an eventual draft for input, but that she would not grant the museum the authority to modify her work.

“I was particularly astonished that a national memorial would do so, because freedom of speech is a basic democratic value,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.