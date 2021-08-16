The 83-year-old owner who fell into the ravine was saved by the cat’s “persistent” cries.

After falling down a ravine, an elderly woman in England was saved thanks to her pet cat’s “very persistent” meows. The story demonstrates the loyalty that cats, who are typically thought of as aloof, may feel for their humans.

Eleanor Richards, a Bodmin Police community support officer, told This website, “We were initially phoned by the female’s carer, who reported her as missing.” “The female lives in a rural area with wide fields surrounding her property.”

The woman’s neighbor saw her favorite cat, Piran, “in the top corner of a wide field near her property” as the hunt continued on Saturday in Cornwall, England.

Richards continued, “Piran…sat meowing, and as the [neighbor]peeked through the hedgerow [they]could hear the lady screaming for help.”

The woman’s situation was terrifying: she had fallen “about 70 feet down a very steep embankment, with exceedingly difficult access and uneven ground,” according to a Facebook post by the police department.

“Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, as well as their specialized water rescue crew, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and SWAST, were all on the scene, and the female was lifted back up to the field on a stretcher by line rescue. She was then airlifted to a hospital in a stable condition, according to the Bodmin Police.

“A tremendous ‘well done’ to all the emergency services who worked together, as well as to Piran,” an unnamed neighbor told BBC News. “Things could have gone a lot worse.”

“Piran the cat saved the day!” said the Bodmin Police Department.

Additional details on the woman’s condition is provided in an update to the police’s original statement: She is “still receiving care,” according to the agency, but “is in excellent spirits and is being well looked after.”

“Because Cornwall is a pretty rural county, it is not uncommon for us to be called to folks who may require assistance, and entry might be difficult,” Richards told This website. “With so much moorland and coastline to cope with, we collaborate closely with our partner agencies and volunteer [organizations]to obtain the greatest possible result.”

“However, I can’t claim we’ve ever received assistance from a feline…. She went on to say, “That’s a first!”

