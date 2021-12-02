The $800,000 Washington Lottery jackpot is still unclaimed, and the prize will expire next week.

Washington state lottery officials are urging everyone who bought a game ticket to check it since nearly two dozen prizes have yet to be claimed, including one for $795,000 that is slated to expire next week.

According to KING 5, the Washington Lottery said in a statement released Tuesday that 23 wins totaling $2,115,000 have yet to be claimed. According to the state lottery agency, all of the awards are slated to expire in the coming months.

The $795,000 top prize for the Hit 5 game, which is set to expire next Wednesday, is one of them.

According to Washington’s Lottery, the winning Hit 5 ticket was purchased at the Goodies Food convenience shop on 212th Street in Mountlake Terrace.

The jackpot winner of the Hit 5 game, who has the numbers 22, 27, 28, 31, and 40, has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 to claim their prize at the state lottery department’s headquarters.

The $1 million Powerball jackpot won by Washington’s Lottery with the winning numbers 08, 30, 48, 57, 64, and 09 has also gone unclaimed.

The state lottery department’s website has a complete list of unclaimed prizes and the dates they are slated to expire.

According to a KIRO 7 report, winners can claim their wins at any of Washington’s Lottery’s regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima.

According to the outlet, the regional offices are open for prize claims between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Washington Lottery website has information on the regional offices, such as their addresses and phone numbers.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date. Scratch ticket winners have 180 days to claim their prizes after the last day of ticket sales.

According to KING 5, unclaimed funds are placed in a reserve account and distributed to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which supports education across the state.

People who have winning tickets worth $100,000 or more should contact their local lottery office to schedule an appointment to safely claim their prize in person, according to lottery officials.

In the meanwhile, winners who are unable to visit one of the offices are asked to submit their winning tickets to claim their prizes.