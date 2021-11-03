The $743K reward for information about Cleo Smith’s kidnapping is unlikely to be claimed, according to police.

According to the Associated Press, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch does not believe the $743,000 reward offered for information on 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who was discovered Wednesday after going missing for more than two weeks, will be claimed.

According to Blanch, police in the coastal town of Carnarvon received intelligence that led them to the house where the small girl was discovered, but it was detectives’ efforts that eventually led to the breakthrough.

“There were numerous items. There were car movements, phone movements, people’s antecedents, and so on “he stated

Smith vanished from a tent while camping with her family on Australia’s west coast, and the prize was announced five days later. According to the Associated Press, police detained a 36-year-old male after discovering the little child in the Carnarvon house.

After seeing body camera video showing a police officer scooping up Smith and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo,” officials sobbed with relief.

Soon after her rescue, the girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon. “Our family is complete again,” the mother wrote on Facebook.

Chris Dawson, the Western Australian Police Commissioner, would not go into detail about the girl’s ordeal. Dawson stated that she is “as well as you can expect.” “This has been a nightmare. I won’t go into any more detail than to say that we’re grateful she’s still alive.” “Dogged, systematic police investigation” led to her discovery, according to Dawson.

On his way home from Scotland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted from the United Arab Emirates, congratulating police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare has come true. The fact that our darkest fears were not fulfilled and that horror has come to an end is a major relief, a moment of great joy “Morrison stated to the press.

“Obviously, this story has touched the hearts of Australians because we felt such awful pain for the family,” he continued.

Cleo’s family lives in Carnarvon, a 5,000-person town, and she vanished with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family camping trip on October 16 at Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Carnarvon.

