The £700 million Chelsea and Man City conundrum neatly sums up FSG’s strategy.

The historic agreement reached last week between Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group and supporters group Spirit of Shankly (SOS) has altered the landscape.

The accord, which arose from the ashes of FSG and Liverpool’s failed European Super League plot in April, sees the formation of a new 16-strong board that will include participation from across the spectrum of Reds fan organizations.

The new board will be made up of ten members of the Spirit Of Shankly committee, as well as six other fans from the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Kop Outs, Spion Kop 1906, Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, Liverpool Women’s Supporters Committee, and faith and ethnic organizations.

Many of the demands made by SOS from their initial meeting with Reds CEO Billy Hogan and FSG representatives at both local and board level back in April manifested into something real and meaningful in the week that Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review into the future of English football was published, demonstrating Liverpool to be ahead of the curve.

FSG will be aware that they must now obtain legal permission from the new board before entering any form of breakaway league or engaging in any fan-facing strategy, like as transferring the club away from Anfield.

Even if FSG sells the club, it is written into the articles of association that it will remain in place as part of the transfer of undertakings.

While FSG will be aware that handing the final say over to the fans who were so vehemently opposed to it and the clandestine way it was approached earlier this year weakens their position, it may go some way to building bridges at a time when the Reds’ US owners are very focused on getting their ‘FSG 3.0’ plan moving forward.

This plan calls for a decade of commercial development and infrastructure investment across the company's sports portfolio, which currently includes the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL franchise as well as the Reds.