The £7 million Baltic Triangle hotel has been credited with boosting tourism in Liverpool.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram complimented the first newly created hotel in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle for its contribution in boosting tourism in the area.

In July, the £7 million Baltic Hotel debuted in a former factory and warehouse that had undergone major refurbishment.

The 58-room hotel has views of Liverpool and the Mersey, as well as two different pubs and restaurants that will open later this year.

The opening, which is the first freshly created hotel in the Baltic, is the latest indicator of the area’s change in recent decades, according to Mayor Rotheram.

“I used to work as a bricklayer in the Baltic Triangle region in the 1990s, and the rehabilitation here has been incredible,” he remarked.

“You couldn’t build a hotel here back then, but what’s transpired since then is incredible, and this development will bring more investment and visitors to the area, which is fantastic for our city.

“I love it when an old building gets a new lease on life, and the owners of The Baltic Hotel have done just that; the music memorabilia and record players in the rooms give it a very authentic feel, and it’s yet another excellent offering for visitors to Liverpool.”

The Baltic Brasserie restaurant, which is housed in a former ammunition factory, as well as the Open Arms pub, are still under construction.

Mr Rotheram’s visit to offer support for the hospitality industry, which is still reeling from the pandemic, was appreciated by operations manager Duncan Stewart.

“It’s fantastic to see someone in a position of political power backing a Liverpool firm that was hard hit by the pandemic but has a bright future and outlook,” he said.

“He was a lot of fun and appeared to actually care about the hotel, the music artifacts, and what we’re trying to do here, so that was a big plus.”