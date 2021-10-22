The £7 billion funding injection from the Chancellor will be used to strengthen regional transportation linkages.

Rishi Sunak plans to invest billions of pounds in transportation, giving metro mayors the authority and obligation to enhance crucial connections.

Nearly £7 billion will be granted to places like as Greater Manchester, the West Midlands, and South Yorkshire for projects ranging from tram improvements to bringing London-style infrastructure, tariffs, and services, according to the Treasury.

The investment will be hailed as a victory for Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who has been fighting the government to provide his region the funds it needs to build a London-style public transportation system.

During the Conservative Party conference in Manchester earlier this month, Labour’s Mr Burnham called for £1 billion and placed pressure on ministers.

He had previously stated that handing up the funds for him to launch his London-style Bee Network would be politically advantageous for the government since Boris Johnson would be able to blame him if it failed and take credit if it succeeded.

In addition, the Treasury has indicated that Greater Manchester will get £1.07 billion in the Budget and Spending Review next week.

The announcement is also being hailed as a vote of confidence in the devolution movement, as all of the areas receiving funds are those overseen by metro mayors.

The investment, according to Mr. Burnham, is a “essential first step” that “shows the Government is listening to Greater Manchester’s argument.”

However, he stated that continued revenue sources would be required.

“As wonderful as it is, infrastructure investment alone will not make Greater Manchester’s leveling up feel real,” he said.

“That can only happen if bus service frequency and coverage are expanded, and rates be reduced to London levels.”

“As a result, we’re hoping that the government will soon build on this foundation by matching this allocation with revenue money to make our Bee Network vision a reality.”

West Yorkshire will receive £830 million, South Yorkshire £570 million, the West Midlands £1.05 billion, Tees Valley £310 million, the West of England £540 million, and the Liverpool City Region £710 million.

Andy Street, the West Midlands’ Conservative mayor, expressed his excitement at the news, saying, “I am really happy that our aim has paid off and. “Summary ends.”