The 6th Circuit Court, which is dominated by Republican appointees, will hear Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The federal United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, situated in Cincinnati, Ohio, won a lottery on Tuesday to hear a consolidated lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

The issue will be heard by a three-judge panel, and the outcome could be a huge setback for Biden’s quest to keep his job. The majority of judges on the 6th appeals circuit were selected by Republican presidents, and the circuit as a whole favors Republicans.

The action is part of a group of lawsuits contesting the mandate’s validity, the majority of which are led by Republican governors.

Despite these legal stumbling obstacles, the Biden administration has maintained that the vaccine mandate is both lawful and vital to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.