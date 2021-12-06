The ’60 Minutes’ interview of a reality star has sparked calls for Joe Biden’s pardon.

Following her 60 Minutes interview, President Joe Biden has being called to pardon former National Security Agency (NSA) translator Reality Winner.

At 2018, Winner was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in Federal Medical Center, Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, for disclosing information to the media about Russian election meddling in 2016.

This is the longest sentence ever given to a U.S. citizen for leaking secret information to the media. At the time of the sentencing, the winner was 25 years old.

Winner was freed earlier this year after serving time in prison. She has now spoken with Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, insisting that she is not a traitor.

When she leaked the papers showing the Russian military “engaged in cyber espionage” against “122 local government entities” in 2016, she said she merely “acted out of love for what the United States stands for.”

In 2017, Winner was arrested. She eventually admitted to leaking illegal government secrets to the press and pled guilty.

“I knew it was top secret, I understood that,” Winner explained, “but I also knew I had promised service to the American people.”

“It felt like they were being led astray at that point.”

Winner was not authorized to discuss the contents of the leak during her trial. During her interview, she emphasized what she would have said to the court if she had been given the opportunity.

“I would have informed the judge that I believed this was the truth but did not disclose our sources or methods,” she said.

“It just filled in a question mark that was ripping our country in half in May 2017; I did not create damage, I did not put lives on the line.” “I didn’t mean any harm.” Many people flocked to Twitter when the interview was released, insisting that Winner was a patriot who should be forgiven. Jamie Ford and Majid M. Padellan, both authors, defended Winner on Twitter.

“History will look kindly on Reality Winner,” Ford wrote.

"History will look kindly on Reality Winner," Ford wrote.