The £60 million Anfield Road reconstruction project is underway, thanks to FSG and Liverpool.

Liverpool has begun work on their proposal to expand Anfield Road by 7,000 more people.

On Thursday afternoon, the club hosted a ‘ground-breaking’ event at the stadium to officially kick off the development project with a ceremonial spade in the ground.

The Anfield development project has been in the works for some years, with the first public consultation taking place in November of this year.

However, as the impacts of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic became evident in April 2020, the plans were forcibly shelved.

The project was put on hold for a year as Liverpool dealt with the financial consequences of the suspension.

The council’s planning committee gave Liverpool permission to commence the £60 million reconstruction work in June, and the club is optimistic that the seating will be in place by the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Contractors were on site in June to do some preliminary work behind the Anfield Road stand, and the occasion on Thursday marked the official start of the renovation.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners, have always recognized that relocating away from the historic venue would be a non-starter, so they’ve instead tried to expand the capacity of an existing facility that is widely regarded as one of the most famous in the world of football.

The Reds opened their new-look Man Stand in 2016, bringing their total capacity to 54,000, and FSG has long been eager to expand.

Anfield Road will become the third largest stadium in the Premier League as a result of the increased capacity, with roughly 1800 seats slated to become sport-bar style luxury lounges.

Liverpool will try to provide pre-match entertainment and live music for attending supporters in the same way that the area around 96 Avenue presently does, according to draft drawings made public in June.

A re-routing of Anfield Road will be integrated to reduce speed and provide a pedestrian priority system, while new semi-mature trees will be planted to beautify the surrounding area and replace those destroyed as a result of the building activities.

New pitch floodlighting will be erected to match those installed in the Main Stand in 2016.

A movable concourse for away fans will also be developed.