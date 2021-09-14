The Washington Newsday
Aldi's Ladies’ Avenue Plush Sliders, £5.99, look just like an UGG pair

The £6 SpecialBuy footwear from Aldi resemble the £90 UGG sliders.

Aldi is selling a pair of slippers that appear to be remarkably similar to those sold by fashion brand UGG.

The company, which has locations throughout Liverpool, is selling a £5.99 version of UGG’s Fab Yeah Slide.

Aldi’s version, the Ladies’ Avenue Plush Sliders, is now available online.

UGG slippers are popular in Liverpool, particularly during the winter months, although the ‘Fab Yeah Slide’ set generally costs over £90.

The new Aldi slippers have a faux fur cross pattern, elastic heel support, and a memory foam insock.

UGG’s version can be found here.

As a result, buyers who choose the Aldi version instead might save around £84.

The Aldi slippers will be available in shops starting September 16th, as well as online.

Ladies’ Avenue Plush Sliders from Aldi can be found here.

