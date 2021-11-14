The £5 note is worth £100, and there are a lot of them in circulation.

Check your purse because you might have a £5 note worth hundreds of pounds.

On September 13, 2016, the polymer £5 note portraying Sir Winston Churchill went into circulation.

Collectors paid hundreds of dollars to get their hands on the initial batch once it was released.

The most valuable and common notes have a serial code that starts with ‘AA01’.

One eBay customer paid £99 for his £5 note with the serial number AA01 010110.

Collectors, on the other hand, are willing to pay over £500 for a collection of ten AA01 £5 notes.

The warning indicators to look out for while dealing with valuable £5 notes

The closer you get, the better.