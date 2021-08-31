The 5 Best Lip Colors For Dark Skin Tone

Because it’s a frequent assumption that only a few shades suit women with darker skin tones, it might be difficult to choose the proper lip color for them. However, makeup brands are increasingly offering more options for dark-skinned women. The cosmetic world is awash in bright, pigmented lip colors that dark-skinned women can wear with confidence.

However, finding the appropriate lip tint for dark skin is more difficult than it appears, as most colors fail to suit dark skin and make lips appear chalky. Lips are the most prominent feature of the face, and the perfect colour may make all the difference. On that subject, here are a few lip color options for women with a darker complexion:

Rebel Rose by Bobbi Brown:

The lipstick has a long-lasting formula with excellent color payoff. The matte berry colour is a winner because it pops on dark skin tones and doesn’t smudge for hours.

Amethyst Nyx Professional:

If you’re not afraid to take a risk, this liquid lipstick is for you. NYX has always excelled at creating dramatic lip colors, and the amethyst shade–basically a deep purple– takes the cake. The lipstick has a non-drying consistency that looks best on dark complexion tones and gives off a sensual vibe.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte by Fenty Beauty:

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle plush matte lipstick is a colour that falls in between brown and brick-red. Brown-skinned women should applaud the creators for this wonderful earthy colour. Plus, the fact that the formula isn’t transferable adds to the allure.

Ruby Woo by MAC Cosmetics:

Ruby Woo, the cult deep Scarlett lip tint that appeals to women of all ages, can never go wrong.

Havoc by Tom Ford:

The mood is set for a party with this glitter lipstick with warm red undertones and gold sparkles. For added glam, a female with a dark skin tone might choose this lip tint.