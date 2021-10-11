The 5 Actionable Ways to Leverage Your Digital Presence to Grow and Succeed, by Erik Roberto

As the digital age progresses, more and more people are migrating their businesses to the internet. In today’s world, having a substantial digital presence, whether on an individual or corporate level, goes a long way toward ensuring the success of any endeavor. Erik Roberto is a Master Barber and a major player in the scalp micropigmentation (SMP) industry. He is a driving force in the market, propelling it to new heights and gaining acceptance as a legitimate hair loss treatment option. He provides his thoughts on how to establish a strong internet presence in this article.

Erik Roberto, a well-known barbershop owner in New York City, has served a number of notable clients over the course of his career while also winning first place in a number of prestigious competitions, including the Connecticut Barber Expo, the Hair Battle Tour (Boston), and the International Barbershop Society (IBS) (New York). He wasn’t content with his success cutting and styling hair, and he went on to become the first barber to enter the SMP industry. Through his years of experience, he has become a light for anyone wishing to pursue a career in SMP. In 2019, he was named the finest skin micropigmentation practitioner in the United States.

The first step in cementing your digital presence, according to Erik Roberto, is to get a website. This makes it simple for consumers to look you up on the internet and evaluate what you have to offer. “The vast majority of people visit the websites of companies with which they want to do business. As a result, the value of having a website cannot be overstated,” Roberto explains.

Individuals should devote effort to developing their digital platforms, according to Roberto. People who want to have a strong digital presence should devote a large amount of time and effort to their online platforms, according to the founder of scalp micropigmentation, a treatment that rejuvenates hair follicles.

Erik also believes that identifying competitors’ techniques to growing their internet presence is beneficial. “Don’t be scared to use strategies that have worked for other players in your profession because they can work for you as well,” he says. He does emphasize, though, that these ideas should be thoroughly researched and reviewed before being used.

Another, according to Erik Roberto, is having social media profiles and being active and communicating with your target audience.