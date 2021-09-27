The 5.6 million-strong NHS waiting list is expected to continue to increase.

After fresh study reveals that 7.5 million fewer individuals were referred for hospital care than projected during the epidemic, a think tank has warned that the NHS waiting list is likely to “expand dramatically.”

According to the latest NHS numbers, 5.6 million individuals in England are waiting for care, which is a new high.

However, according to the Health Foundation, between January 2020 and July 2021, 7.5 million fewer persons were referred for routine hospital care than would have been expected based on statistics before the epidemic.

While it is unclear whether everyone who needs aid will eventually come forward, the think tank predicted that the NHS waiting list will “continue to grow” in the coming years.

The think tank speculated that the drop in referrals could be attributable to a variety of factors, including some delaying treatment during the pandemic, and others seeing their GP “but not yet being referred due to the burden on hospital resources.”

At the start of the month, Prime Minister David Cameron admitted that the NHS waiting list would “get worse before it gets better.”

Boris Johnson said the new health and social care levy is “essential to putting the NHS back on its feet” when he announced it at the beginning of September.

“While the Government has recently set aside a significant amount of money for tackling the NHS backlog, the scale of the challenge and the number of patients who did not come forward for care during the pandemic mean the waiting list is likely to continue to grow significantly over the next few years,” said Tim Gardner, senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation. We have no idea when or how many of the missing patients will require NHS care in the future, or what kind of treatment they will require.

“However, attempts to address the elective care backlog will be effective only if the NHS is able to direct resources and assistance to the patients, services, and areas of the country that have been hit the hardest.”

Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted by the charity Independent Age, half of individuals on the waiting list over the age of 50 stated they were. “The summary has come to an end.”