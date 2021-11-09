The $465 million J&J opioid settlement is overturned by an Oklahoma court, which finds that the drugmaker did not break the law.

A $465 million lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson was overturned by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

District Judge Thad Balkman misread the state’s public nuisance legislation in 2019, the court found in a 5-1 decision. They also turned down the state’s request for a $9.3 billion damage award for opioid-related harms.

Balkman had previously claimed that Johnson & Johnson had broken Oklahoma’s public nuisance legislation, along with its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals. A nuisance is defined as “unlawfully doing an act, or refusing to execute a duty” that could cause injury, impediment, offense, or insecurity, according to the law.

In his ruling, Justice James R. Winchester stated, “The court has authorized public nuisance claims to address discrete, localized problems, not policy problems.”

Johnson & Johnson stopped developing opioids in 2015, according to the final conclusion, which defended the court’s decision. Moreover, although being promoted in Oklahoma, their opioids only accounted for fewer than 1% of all prescriptions filled in the state.

Between 2007 and 2017, over 4,600 people died in Oklahoma as a result of opioid overdoses. The opioid crisis is still an issue in Oklahoma; according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, doctors wrote 79.1 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people in 2018. This figure is far higher than the national average of 51.4 prescriptions. However, figures showed that prescription opioid-related deaths in the state decreased from 251 in 2017 to 172 in 2018.

Johnson & Johnson has not yet responded to the Oklahoma ruling.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The high court made it clear that it was not ignoring the pain that opioids have caused thousands of Oklahomans.

Winchester added, “J&J no longer promotes any prescription opioids and has not done so for several years.”

The decision comes a week after a California judge delivered a tentative finding saying that local governments had not shown that Johnson & Johnson used misleading marketing to raise painkiller prescriptions, causing a public nuisance.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s lawsuit was the first of thousands of such lawsuits to go to trial.

A request for comment from the state’s current attorney general, John O’Connor, was not immediately returned.

Justice is dissenting. This is a condensed version of the information.