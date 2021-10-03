The £450,000 problem in Liverpool’s parks that has to be resolved.

A £450,000 gap jeopardizes important efforts to enhance environmental conditions in lakes in several Liverpool parks.

According to a report presented to members of the council’s climate change and environment select committee, “major issues” harming water quality at Walton Hall, Calderstones, and Stanley parks necessitated significant investment.

They’re just a few of the parks that have had problems with algae blooms and low oxygen levels in their lakes in the recent year, with many of them being closed to the public at various times owing to algae blooms and low oxygen levels.

The park lakes’ difficulties are partly due to their design, as many of them are shallow and meant to collect surface precipitation.

The weather over the summer, with hot temperatures and limited rainfall in June and July, meant this was lower than average, according to council officers.

However, borehole pumps intended to boost water flow have recently failed in a number of parks.

Borehole pumps were replaced in recent months at Larkhill, Greenbank, and Stanley Park, according to the report to councillors.

However, it highlighted that, despite the work and fundraising efforts of parks friends groups, major issues remained at some parks, with council financial pressures preventing money from being identified to carry out improvements.

“Despite this, considerable problems exist at Walton Hall Park, Calderstones, Stanley, and some smaller concerns at others to undertake infrastructure modifications in order to improve water quality, strengthen our ability to control lake conditions, and manage ageing infrastructure,” according to the report.

“A source of funding for the works required at Calderstones Park Lake has been identified at £135,000, but the remaining work for the other lakes is estimated to be in the region of £450,000, and to date a source of funding has not been identified in the context of the Council’s numerous financial challenges.”

Budget cuts to the council have resulted in a severe drop in staff and spending in the city’s parks division.

In 2012, the team in charge of the city’s parks numbered 46 individuals. The team has been together since 20126. “The summary has come to an end.”