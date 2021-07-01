The £38 smock dress from River Island is “beautiful” and “must have” for summer.

River Island customers have become fascinated after seeing a ‘beautiful’ £38 smock dress on the website.

Many consumers are anxious to get their hands on summer gear now that the weather has officially warmed up.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Primark has finally launched their website, which customers have been waiting for.

This week, the retailer uploaded a photo of its Pink Frill Sleeve Denim Smock Dress on social media, and it has gone viral. The outfit will set you back £38.

River Island captioned the shot, “Sliding into summer one dress at a time.” On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 3,000 likes.

Instagram

In the comments section beneath the photo, buyers expressed their opinions, with one person saying, “Omg I am in love with this outfit.”

A third wrote, “Need,” and a second remarked, “Gorgeous.”

“I adore this dress,” said a fourth.

Many others merely left heart and fire emojis beneath the image, while a fifth shopper wrote: “Omg.”

The Pink Frill Sleeve Denim Smock Dress from River Island costs £38.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the dress online here.