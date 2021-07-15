The £30 10ft pool from Aldi is ideal for keeping cool during a heatwave.

Aldi, the low-cost grocer, has introduced a new SpecialBuy item that is ideal for keeping cool during a heat wave.

Aldi’s SpecialBuys frequently include a wide range of things, from gym equipment and clothing to gardening tools and outdoor furniture.

Now, the low-cost retailer has introduced a 10-foot pool that is quick and simple to assemble, allowing you to be as cool as a cucumber in as little as 10 minutes.

Paddling pools will likely be in high demand this weekend as the warm weather continues.

The Intex 10ft Quick Up Pool from Aldi is designed to rapidly bring “that pool side feel to your back garden.”

The pool “sets up in 10 minutes,” according to the product description, and all you have to do is “inflate the top ring, then fill with water and watch the pool take shape as the water level increases.”

The pool comes with one air chamber, four repair patches, and a three-year warranty in case of any catastrophes.

The Intex 10ft Quick Up Pool costs £29.99, making it one of the most affordable options on the market right now.

You may buy the pool here on the internet.

It’s also available in stores, though availability varies by location.

Here’s where you can find your local Aldi.