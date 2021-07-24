The £28 zebra mini dress has a ‘beautiful design,’ according to River Island shoppers.

After noticing a £28 little dress that was described as “beautiful,” River Island customers became smitten.

Many consumers are anxious to get their hands on summer gear now that the weather is becoming warmer.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the retailer uploaded a snapshot of its Beige Zebra Ruched Front Mini Dress on social media, and customers are loving the zebra print. The outfit will set you back £28.

River Island captioned the shot, “Let us hear you roar.” On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 1,200 likes.

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the photo, with one person commenting, “Love this outfit.”

“Pretty,” commented a second, and “Need” was written by a third.

“Gorgeous print,” said a fourth shopper.

Another added, “This dress is gorg,” and another, “Love this dress.”

The Beige Zebra Ruched Front Mini Dress from River Island costs £28.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the dress online here.