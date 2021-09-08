The 27-year-old ‘gorgeous lad’ was a’straight A* student’ who died in an accident.

A bereaved mother paid tribute to her “beautiful lad” who perished in an accident when he was only 27 years old.

Matthew Nico Lucis is a fictional character. Andreas Croft was discovered at his house and brought to the Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital, where he died on June 23.

As a youth, the 27-year-old endured a string of terrible catastrophes, beginning with the violent murder of his father, Stephen Croft, when he was just 14 years old.

On a journey to Liverpool, a nervous new mother was blown away by easyJet’s thoughtful gesture.

Mr Croft was assaulted by Jamie Smith, a 13-year-old who put his body on a bonfire near Borough Road in Birkenhead on Guy Fawkes Night in 2007.

Matthew’s aunt, Chantel Taylor, was murdered by Stephen Wynne, a former soldier who was “cold and merciless.”

The 28-year-old disassembled her body and stored it in his loft, but after two weeks, he discarded her remains in Bidston waste and Royden Park.

Matthew was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis, which is categorized as emotional unstable personality disorder, according to the Liverpool Coroner’s Court.

Matthew, a computer game aficionado, was transgender, and one of his final gender reassignment treatments was canceled and postponed because to the Covid pandemic’s delays.

“My son has a rough childhood, he was only tiny when these events happened,” Matthew’s mother, Michelle Hazlehurst, told The Washington Newsday after the inquest hearing in Kirkdale.

“When he was studying for his GCSEs, he changed from a girl to a boy.

“When he was in university, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Matthew was a stunning young man and a straight A student.

“He came out as transgender in 2016 and changed his name to Matthew.

“I accepted him for who he was.

“He received A grades in his A levels and went on to study computer game creation at Leicester University.

“He also earned his Master’s degree.”

“He only lived a brief life – I adored the bones of him,” the 50-year-old continued.

“He was supposed to have another transsexual surgery, but it was canceled owing to Covid.

“Matthew had a wonderful personality; he was cheerful and constantly made people laugh.”

On June 23, an ambulance came to his home in Leasowe, where he was given oxygen and sent to Arrowe Park Hospital. “The summary has come to an end.”