The £26 ‘gingham perfection’ dress from New Look that ‘looks so great on’

After seeing it online, New Look customers fell in love with a dress dubbed “gingham perfection.”

The business routinely updates followers on new fashion products via social media, and with the advent of warmer weather, shoppers have been on the lookout for summer essentials.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

The retailer’s £25.99 Green Gingham Shirred Mini Dress has been a success with customers, who have described it as “beautiful.”

New Look captioned a flat-lay photo of the dress, “Them: I love your dress.” Thank you; it’s from New Look.”

New Look’s post received over 10,000 likes and a slew of comments from ecstatic admirers eager to get their hands on the garment.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “This is amazing,” while another said, “2Oh I need this.” How adorable!”

“I love this dress and am so glad I ordered it!” remarked a third.

“I love this dress so much!!!!!,” said a fourth. “Oh my gosh, I need this,” remarked a fifth.

“Gingham perfection right there,” observed a sixth, while another added, “Literally just bought this and it looks so good on, you won’t be disappointed.””

The Green Gingham Shirred Mini Dress from New Look costs £25.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

Grey is also an option for the dress.