The 2021 advent calendar has been revealed by Soap & Glory.

The Soap & Glory 24 Days to Prep for Christmas advent calendar for 2021 has finally caught our attention!

The year-round Boots brand is always one to watch during Christmas, with its Christmas gift sets, collections, and one-of-a-kind advent calendars flying off the shelves and selling out every year.

This year, it’s stepped it up a notch by introducing some new products that will be featured in the pink and white cardboard design.

The Yule-timate Countdown is defined as the Soap & Glory 24 Days To Prep In To Christmas Advent Calendar 2021, which includes twenty-four Soap & Glory delights.

For £42, shoppers will be able to purchase one.

It’s one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars, and it’s usually featured in the Boots 3 for 2 discounts almost immediately following its September release.

We’re also keeping an eye on a handful of other major firms’ 2021 offerings, with Lush, Glossybox, and Cult Beauty all causing major Christmas talk with their incredible beauty hauls.

75 mL e 2.5 US FL. OZ. LEAN ON ME Hydrating Body Wash in ORIGINAL PINK

THE RIGHTEOUS BUTTER Body Butter in ORIGINAL PINK (300 mL/10.1 US FL. OZ.)

THE END OF YOUR LIFE’S SCRUB 200 ml e 6.7 US Fl. Oz. Smoothing Body Scrub in ORIGINAL PINK

ORIGINAL PINK HAND FOOD Hydrating Hand Cream 50 ml e 1.69 US Fl. Oz.

ORIGINAL PINK HAND FOOD Hydrating Hand Cream 125 ml e 4.2 US Fl. Oz.

GENIUS IN THE HEELS 50 mL/1.69 US Fl. Oz. Hydrating Foot Cream

ORIGINAL PINK 50 mL/1.69 US FL. OZ. THE RIGHTEOUS BUTTER Nourishing Body Lotion

THE RUSHOWER Scent-sational Dry Shampoo in ORIGINAL PINK 50 mL e Net Wt. 1 Oz (29 g)

1.69 US Fl. Oz CALL OF FRUITY Hydrating Hand Cream 50 ml

SOAP FOR THE FACE AND CLARITY 50 mL/1.69 US Fl. Oz. Vitamin C Facial Wash

Radiance-Boosting Mask 29 g e Net wt. 1 Oz. BRIGHT + BEAUTIFUL

3 g Net wt. 0.1 Oz. PUFFY EYE ATTACK Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

THE FAB PORE Pore-Refining Sheet Mask 29 g e Net wt. 1 Oz. THE FAB PORE Pore-Refining Sheet Mask 29 g e Net wt. 1 Oz.

