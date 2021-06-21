The 20-year-old son who died in the crash was described as a “sunshine that brightened up every room.”

“You would never forget him or his contagious smile,” the bereaved relatives of a young man killed in a motorcycle accident claimed.

On Friday, June 18, Josh Daly’s motorcycle collided with a signpost near Ormskirk.

At 12:15 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Four Lane Ends roundabout approach.

The 20-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Aintree Hospital, but died shortly thereafter.

Josh’s mother “We will miss Josh forever – we’re very devastated,” Keira told the ECHO.

“He was our sunshine; he lighted up whatever place he entered, and you’d never forget him or his contagious smile if you met him once.”

His mother said the former Maricourt High School student would have turned 21 in August and that his family, which included his father Bobby and sister Francesca, was “beyond proud of him and the man he had become.”

The Scotch Piper Inn bar in Lydiate uploaded a photo of Josh with a tribute on their Facebook page a day after he died.

“Many of you will have already heard the extremely sad news that yesterday, Josh Daly, a member of our staff family, tragically lost his life after a motorcycle accident near Ormskirk,” the pub said in a statement.

“Anyone who met Josh will remember his contagious smile and genuine excitement for whatever he was talking about.”

“Everyone at the Scotch Piper, staff and customers alike, will miss him immensely, and he will live on in our hearts forever.”

“Right now, our thoughts are with his family, who deserve our heartfelt condolences and should know that we are here to assist them in any way we can.”

“As a gesture of respect, the pub will be closed for normal business today, but we will reopen at 2 p.m. so that employees, friends, family, and close customers can come in to show their support, remember this beautiful young man, and sign a book of condolences if they desire.”

“Josh xx, may you rest in peace.”

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations said in a statement on Friday: “Firstly, my condolences and. The summary comes to a close.