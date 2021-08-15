The 20 things Brits forget most commonly when vacationing are listed in this holiday checklist.

Toiletries, phone chargers, and travel adapters were revealed to be the most frequently forgotten goods in a survey of 2,000 adults.

While many people forget essentials like sun cream (23%) and swimwear (19%) that can easily be purchased at their destination, nearly one in five people forget their prescription medicine.

M&S Bank commissioned the study, which discovered that 17% of people forget their prescription glasses at home, and 1 in 5 forget their shoes.

The most common cause for forgetting an important holiday item was having too much to remember (40%), followed by leaving the house in a hurry (33%).

Oversleeping (18%), not planning ahead (25%) and relying on someone else to prepare for them (20%) were also cited as reasons for leaving essentials behind.

“Whether you’re planning a staycation or a vacation abroad, holidays are an exciting time,” said Paul Stokes of M&S Bank, a currency and insurance provider.

“However, it’s understandable that this year’s holidays will be more significant than ever for many of us.

“And even if many of us have been planning our next vacation for some time, it’s still simple to overlook key details.

“It may sound simple, but make a list of everything you intend to take or sort pre-trip – giving special care to your passport, tickets, currencies, and insurance if traveling abroad.”

According to the study, 43% of Americans want their holidays in 2021 to be perfect, yet 55% say forgetting something is one of their main concerns before going on vacation.

More than half have taken steps to remember everything they need, such as setting reminders, making notes, and packing ahead of time.

Despite this, 44% of travelers have had to purchase replacement things while on vacation because they left something at home.

When their travel plans were disrupted due to neglecting to acquire travel insurance, 16% had to pay for additional nights’ accommodation.

Nearly half (46%) have had to pay out because they forgot anything for their vacation and had to pay the expense of leaving things behind.