The 20 countries with the least ambitious climate policies are listed below.

Human activity is forcing the Earth’s atmosphere to heat up considerably faster than any natural changes, putting many ecosystems on the verge of collapse.

While the COP26 summit in November marked the first time a global climate agreement explicitly identified fossil fuel consumption as a major driver of climate change, climate experts have warned that it falls short of the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

So, which countries are doing something, and which aren’t?

Climate Action Tracker (CAT), a group of scientists, looked at the policies of 40 countries that account for the great bulk of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Its findings show that less economically developed countries are the hardest hit by the effects of their wealthier counterparts.

According to Steve Varley, EY Global’s vice chair of sustainability, only a small handful of developed markets are currently leading in research, innovation, and public investment.

To promote change, he told The Washington Newsday that governments must work more collaboratively and with businesses.

“A tiny group of established economies is leading the way in terms of climate research, innovation, and public finance,” he added, “at a time when not enough ‘green money’ is moving to emerging countries, where the repercussions of climate change are felt the most.”

The Absolute Worst (“Critically Insufficient” Countries)

This, according to CAT, implies that a country’s climate policies and promises reflect little to no action and are incompatible with the Paris Agreement.

Iran

Iran is one of the few countries that has not ratified the Paris Agreement, and this effect has been compounded by an economic crisis caused by international sanctions in place since 2018, which has resulted in a decrease in fossil fuel oil exports while there has been a sluggishness in adopting environmentally friendly policies.

According to CAT researchers, the economic effects of sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic have stalled climate policy progress even more.

Russia

Russia proposed in November 2020 that by 2030, it would reduce its emissions by at least 30% below 1990 levels.

The aim, however, is not considered a step forward in climate action by CAT experts, “since it is essentially the lower bound of the prior target’s range (25-30 percent).”

Russia, the world’s fifth-largest CO2 emitter, was chastised by US President Joe Biden for not attending. This is a condensed version of the information.