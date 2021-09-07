The 2-year-old girl, who was described as “happy and healthy,” died in her sleep at home.

After her daughter died unexpectedly at home, a mother’s life has been “totally broken.”

Aaliyah Jayde Nolan, Natalie Morley’s “lovely daughter,” was discovered unresponsive on the morning of January 23, last year, after she died in her sleep.

Emergency services were dispatched to her home in Cheshire, but the kid had already died by the time they arrived.

According to StokeonTrentLive, Aaliyah died of atypical Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at an inquest held at Warrington Coroners Court on Monday, September 6.

Natalie Morley described her daughter as a “happy, healthy” infant in a statement before her death.

“Aaliyah was a happy, healthy baby,” she claimed. My entire world and life has been devastated.

“I don’t know how to express what I’m going through. I’ll never be able to get over the loss of my lovely daughter.”

When Natalie went to check on Aaliyah at 7.45 a.m., she found her unresponsive, according to the inquest.

At 8.07 a.m., paramedics came, and Aaliyah was pronounced dead at 8.11 a.m.

A post-mortem examination was performed by Dr Daniel Hurrell, a consultant paediatric pathologist at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

In the respiratory system and lungs, he noted, there was evidence of a viral infection. However, he stated that the cause of death was unknown because he was unable to provide a specific cause.

“I would agree that she died of natural causes,” Dr. Hurrell remarked. The infection was most likely to blame for the fatality. That is something I would agree with.

“It undoubtedly played a role. Cot death, often known as SIDS, is a natural cause of death. It’s worth thinking about atypical SIDS.”

“It’s tragic,” he added. No one could have predicted that the youngster would die. From any standpoint, I don’t believe anything could have been done.”

“She had been a little ill in the 24 hours preceding up to her death, with a cold and running nose,” said Dr Michael Grosdenier, a consultant paediatrician at Leighton Hospital.

“The night before, she was given some paracetamol. In the morning, though, she was not breathing.”

The cause of death, according to his clinical evaluation, was a “sudden unexpected death in infancy.”

Aaliyah began childcare on Thursdays and Fridays on January 9, 2020, according to the inquest.

She wasn’t, however, herself. “The summary has come to an end.”