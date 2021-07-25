The £2.5 million overhaul of Liverpool City Council and what it means for residents

Liverpool City Council passed a slew of measures this week that would drastically alter the way the city functions.

Phase one of the council’s transformation plan, which will revamp the way portions of the council function in response to the devastating Caller Report, is the first of a series of improvements.

The amendments, which were passed unanimously, have bipartisan support and are considered as critical for restoring public and business confidence in the local government following a period of turmoil.

Commissioners, councillors, and officials will oversee the first round of revisions this year, as part of a wider reform effort that will last until 2024.

The plan’s cost is hefty at £2.5 million, but it is widely seen as vital after the city’s recent turmoil.

Why are reforms taking place?

The proposals accepted this week are the latest in a series of steps taken by the council in response to a harsh government inspection.

The Best Value Inspection, conducted by Max Caller, discovered a number of flaws in the local authority and sparked widespread outrage both within and outside Liverpool.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick condemned the results as “a deeply alarming picture” after the study was released, saying that mismanagement, bullying, and governance problems within elements of the council were at intolerable levels.

“The study highlights many apparent breaches by Liverpool City Council to comply with its best value duty,” Mr Jenrick added.

“This includes a lack of adequate and due procedure across planning and regeneration, as well as a concerning lack of record-keeping, with documents being made retrospectively, dumped in trash, or even destroyed.”

As a result, he took the unusual step of appointing commissioners to oversee multiple aspects of the council’s operations, a first for a city council of Liverpool’s size.

The commissioners will monitor the improvements sought by Mr Jenrick, but the plan’s details have been heavily molded by Liverpool councillors and officers in an attempt to gain widespread support for the proposals and ensure their long-term success.

What changes are genuinely occurring?

