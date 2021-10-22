The 19th Colombian suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose has been apprehended.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that a Jamaican police superintendent said officials had arrested a Colombian man in connection with Mose’s death.

Local Jamaican officials are still calling several embassies and ministers of foreign affairs to corroborate data about the suspect, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Lindsay also stated that further information about the suspect will be released in the coming days.

In the presidential assassination, about 40 people have been arrested, including 18 former Colombian troops and a large number of Haitian police officers. Other suspects in the assassination of Mose include a former Haitian senator and Joseph Badio, a former employee of Haiti’s Ministry of Justice.

After being accused of breaking unspecified ethical guidelines, Badio was sacked in May 2021.

A squad of armed invaders assassinated Mose on July 7. Martine Mose, the first lady of Haiti, was also injured in the incident and underwent surgery on July 10 in Miami, Florida. She addressed the impact of her husband’s assassination and her desire to move forward in his honor in an audio statement that was uploaded on Twitter.

“There is no word for this crime.” You have to be a hardened criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Mose without even giving him a chance to say a single word,” Mose stated. “We are aware of the president’s adversary. To avoid a transition to the country, they sent mercenaries to kill the president and his family at their home in exchange for roads, water, electricity, the referendum, and elections at the end of the year.” “I’m going to double down on my efforts because he wasn’t fighting for himself; he was fighting for us.” We must keep going. You know how much I care for you, and I won’t give up,” Mose finished.

Despite rumors of a second assassination attempt on her life, Mose declared in September that she intends to remain in Haiti.

"Do I have any other options?" On September 15, Mose informed WPLG in a radio interview. "Home is where the heart is." Home isn't necessarily hell, but it is.